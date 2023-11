11 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military has taken control of 11 military posts of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip since it launched its ground offensive in the enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"Since the beginning of the ground operation, the IDF has taken control of 11 military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement reads.

The IDF said that tDF ground troops are continuing to operate in the Gaza Strip.