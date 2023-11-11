Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on defence cooperation between Baku, Tbilisi

11 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan approved the law on cooperation between Baku and Tbilisi in the defense sector. The document was signed by the governments of the two countries in April 2023.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved an agreement on cooperation in the defense sector between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the press service of the head of state reports.

The document was signed on April 24, 2023, in Baku. The agreement provides for the defense cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

As noted in the document, its goal is to strengthen Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation in the defense sector and carry out practical work to implement the adopted programs.