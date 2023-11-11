Fire near cemetery scares firefighters in Nevinnomyssk

11 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

For the third day now, Nevinnomyssk firefighters have been unable to cope with a fire at a landfill that broke out in the immediate vicinity of a local cemetery. The situation is under control of the governor.

Not far from the Nevinnomyssk city cemetery, a landfill has been burning for the third day in a row.

According to the mayor, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Currently, firefighters continue to fight the fire: the flames are doused with water and covered with soil.

“The solid waste landfill continues to take measures to limit the oxygen to the source of smoldering by backfilling a section of the landfill,”

– Mikhail Minenkov said.

According to the mayor, he himself controls the situation. All city forces are ready to respond quickly if the situation worsens.