Missing girl found in Makhachkala

11 Nov. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Yesterday, a 13-year-old schoolgirl had gone missing in Makhachkala. Eventually, the girl was found.

The parents of a missing schoolgirl in Makhachkala came to the police station to file a statement. The search for the 13-year-old girl began immediately. This morning, the girl was found.

“The girl was found. Alive and healthy! Already with her parents. The main thing is that the child is alive and unharmed! All other problems are possible to solve,”

– the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote.

The reasons for the child's disappearance are not specified.

A similar incident occurred in Stavropol Mikhailovsk, where a teenager disappeared. He was also found alive and well.