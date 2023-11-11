Ankara closes Dardanelles Strait

11 Nov. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish authorities closed the Dardanelles Strait to ships. This was done due to bad weather conditions - there is heavy rain in the area of the strait and in western Türkiye.

The Turkish leadership has decided to temporarily close the Dardanelles Strait, the press service of the General Directorate of the Coast Guard of the Republic of Türkiye reports.

The reason for closing the strait for the transit of ships in both directions is unfavorable weather conditions in the area of the strait and the western part of the country.

The Dardanelles Strait was closed at 12:15.

Heavy rainfall and a hurricane are now registered near the strait and in western Türkiye. According to weather forecasters, after 15:00, heavy rains and wind will engulf the whole of Istanbul. Flooding of city areas is also possible.