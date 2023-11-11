Dardanelles Strait remains closed to ships

11 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Ships are still unable to cross the Dardanelles Strait in both directions. The ban is due to strong winds.

Forecasters have maintained an unfavorable forecast for the province where the strait is located. Temperatures will gradually drop and wind will increase.

“Maritime traffic in the Dardanelles Strait is suspended in both directions due to bad weather conditions and storms,”

– Turkish Coast Guard General Directorate informs.

Meteorologists previously warned of a sharp deterioration in the weather conditions. In particular, strong winds are expected. On Sunday, forecasters do not rule out rain and further weather deterioration.