Will Russians shift to cricket flour?

11 Nov. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Stavropol's manufacturers offer Russians products made from cricket flour. Now it is possible to try cricket noodles, cookies and snacks.

Despite the fact that Stavropol farmers continue to increase the production of traditional types of flour, the regional authorities decided not to limit themselves to the classic products and started the production of products made from cricket flour.

The manufacturers have already started producing several types of noodles, cricket cookies and snacks will also be available.

According to experts, cricket flour is very rich in protein - one hundred grams of the product contains about 7/10 gr of protein. The product is also rich in calcium, magnesium and iron.

It is noted that crickets feed exclusively on fresh vegetables and wheat germ.