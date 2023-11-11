Azerbaijani gymnast wins World Tumbling Championship gold

11 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani tumbling athletes continue to delight fans with historical victories. Today, Mikhail Malkin, a member of the national team, became the best at the World Cup. Yesterday, the Azerbaijani team won the championship gold.

Azerbaijani tumbling athlete, member of the republic's team Mikhail Malkin won gold at the World Championships, which is taking place in Birmingham, UK.

This is historic gold for the national team, since none of the athletes had previously managed to achieve such a high result.

Yesterday, members of the Azerbaijani tumbling team - Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizadeh and Elnur Mammadov - became the best in the team competition for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics.