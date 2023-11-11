Azerbaijani Foreign Minister calls for de-escalation in Gaza Strip

11 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, who is on a working visit to Saudi Arabia, called for de-escalation in the Gaza Strip. He also noted that Baku is committed to resolving the issue on the basis of international law.

During his working visit to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit.

During his speech, he focused on the Middle East issues. According to him, the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is of concern to Baku, since the main affected party is civilians. In this regard, he expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the conflict.

He further emphasized that Azerbaijan joins the calls to end the conflict as soon as possible and return to the negotiating table.

The minister noted that Baku supports a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state principle, which meets international law and is in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.