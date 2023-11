12 Nov. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli prime minister announced that after the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized. In addition to this, the Jewish state will maintain security control in the enclave.

"As for all the talk about the "day after", this day will only come after [the Palestinian radical organization] Hamas is eradicated. Gaza will be demilitarized and the Gaza Strip will no longer pose a threat to Israel",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.