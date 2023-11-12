Arab countries announce condition for establishing peace with Israel

12 Nov. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the decision of the Arab-Islamic summit held yesterday in Riyadh, in order to establish peace with Israel, the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries called on it to end the occupation of all Palestinian and Arab lands.

"The precondition for peace with Israel and the establishment of normal relations with it is the end of its occupation of all Palestinian and Arab lands, as well as the realization of the independence of the State of Palestine with full sovereignty within the borders of June 4, 1967, with its capital in East Jerusalem, and the implementation of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people",

the text of the final declaration of the summit says

The summit participants also opposed the separation of the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, saying: these territories, along with East Jerusalem, should be included in an independent Palestinian state, the decision of the Arab-Islamic summit states.

"To reject any proposal to separate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and to reaffirm that the immediate future of the Gaza Strip must be linked to a comprehensive solution, which includes the unity of the lands of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank within an independent, free, sovereign state with capital in East Jerusalem within the borders of June 1967",



the final declaration of the summit says

According to the decision of the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries following the summit, the Palestine Liberation Organization was named by the summit participants as the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and all Palestinian movements were invited to unite under its leadership.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. We call on Palestinian factions and forces to unite under its auspices and fulfill their responsibilities in light of the national partnership led by the Palestine Liberation Organization",

the final declaration of the summit says.

The participants also reaffirmed their "commitment to peace as a strategic choice with the need to end the Israeli occupation and resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions".