Azerbaijan celebrates Day of Constitution

12 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today Azerbaijan celebrates a national holiday, the Constitution Day.

The Basic Law of the Republic was developed under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev and adopted in 1995 by popular vote.

This is already the fourth Constitution, but it is the first Constitution of the country in the history of independent modern Azerbaijan.

The history of its creation is the following: after Azerbaijan gained independence, there was a need to prepare a new Constitution for the state. For this purpose, a special commission was created under the leadership of the country's President Heydar Aliyev, and the draft prepared by it was submitted for national referendum, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

The referendum took place on November 12, 1995. The turnout was 86%. 91.9% of people voted for the adoption of the Basic Law. It came into force on November 27.

The Constitution of Azerbaijan consists of five sections, 12 chapters and 158 articles. During this time, the Constitution has been amended three times

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a publication on her official page on social networks on the occasion of the Constitution Day.