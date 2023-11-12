Youth to be taught ecotourism at forum in Karachay-Cherkess Republic

12 Nov. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Arkhyz resort will host a forum dedicated to ecotourism. The event opens on November 15, the government of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic said.

Young people and girls from all over the country will come to Karachay-Cherkessia. They will be able to exchange experience. As part of the forum, it is planned to create new routes and develop eco-practices.

The program will include theoretical lectures, as well as practical training and master classes. Participants will be able to take part in interesting excursions.