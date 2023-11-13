Jeyhun Bayramov embarks on visit to Morocco

13 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco on November 12, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry reported that as part of the visit, it is planned to hold a meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the Azerbaijani government, co-chaired by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

In addition, bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, as well as with the Director General of the World Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and other senior officials.