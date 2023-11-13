U.S. against reoccupation of Gaza in future

13 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the U.S.’s stance on the future of Gaza, arguing the U.S. believes the basic principles of the future include “no reoccupation of Gaza” and “no forcible displacement of the Palestinian people.”

Asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to a Palestinian Authority-led government in Gaza that appears to be “not on the same page” as the Biden administration, Sullivan said Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out the “the basic principles of the way forward.”

“No reoccupation of Gaza, no forcible displacement of the Palestinian people. Gaza can never be used as a base for terrorism in the future and Gaza’s territory should not be reduced,” Sullivan said.

He said that post-October 7, they can’t go back to the way things were on October 6.

"And that goes for ensuring that Hamas cannot represent a continuing threat to Israel,” Sullivan said.

Earlier, Netanyahu said that Israel will retain “overall security control” in Gaza “including the capacity to go in whenever we want to eliminate terrorists who may pop up again.”