Azerbaijan condemns delivery of armored vehicles to Armenia by France

13 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan strongly condemns France's shipment of "Bastion" offensive armored vehicles to Armenia, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

He noted that transfer of the mentioned military equipment will serve reinforcing the destructive actions in the region.

"These steps by France, which presents itself as an advocate of international law and a country supporting peace and stability in the region, puts under serious question the efforts for normalization of relations based on the respect for and recognition of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and international borders of countries in the region, thus serving to destabilization of the situation," Hajizada said.

The spokesman called upon the international community to refrain from delivering weapons and creating conditions for such a delivery to Armenia, and to end and condemn such illegitimate activities that prevents the establishment of peace and prosperity in the region.