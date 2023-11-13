U.S. House proposes two-step package to avoid partial govt shutdown

13 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal to avoid a partial government shutdown by extending government funding for some agencies and programs until January 19 and continuing funding for others until February 2.

The approach is unusual for a stopgap spending bill. Usually, lawmakers extend funding until a certain date for all programs. Johnson decided to go with the combination approach, addressing concerns from GOP lawmakers seeking to avoid being presented with a massive spending bill just before the holidays.

“This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories. The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess," Johnson said.

The bill excludes funding requested by President Joe Biden for Israel, Ukraine and the U.S. border with Mexico.

But some were critical in their reactions following the conference call.

"This proposal is just a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns - full stop," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, pointing to opposition from members of both parties.

She noted that House Republicans need to stop wasting time on their own political divisions, do their jobs, and work in a bipartisan way to prevent a shutdown.

The federal government is operating under funding levels approved last year by a Democratic-led House and Senate. Facing a government shutdown when the fiscal year ended September 30, Congress passed a 47-day continuing resolution, but the fallout was severe.