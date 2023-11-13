Iran's IRGC sees risk of Middle East conflict expanding

13 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran does not rule out that the conflict in the Middle East may soon expand, the commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, noting that the country is ready for any developments.

"Today, we can see that the war has expanded, with Lebanon being embroiled in it. The conflict may grow in scale later. We don’t know what will happen next, but Iran is ready for any scenario," the Iranian general said.

At the same time Hajizadeh stressed that Washington is not threatening Tehran. According to him, Iran is not in a position where anybody would seek to threaten it, as Iran is currently at the peak of its military strength.