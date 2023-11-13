First group of Russians allowed to evacuate from Gaza

13 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Medics have cleared 70 Russians for evacuation from the Gaza Strip, meaning they will be allowed to fly home, the Russian health ministry said.

"Doctors from the Federal Center for Emergency Medicine have examined 70 Russian nationals who have been evacuated from Gaza, including a pregnant woman <…> and 27 children, including babies under 3 years old, with the smallest of them being just 3 months of age," health officials said.

It was noted that all 70 evacuees are in satisfactory condition and have been cleared for the Cairo-Moscow flight.