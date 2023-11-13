Russia and UAE to widen military-technical cooperation

13 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Arab Emirates is a reliable partner of Russia in the sphere of military-technical cooperation and both countries discuss the prospects of relations in this area, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said.

"The United Arab Emirates has been a reliable partner of Russia in the sphere of military-technical cooperation for many years. The current stage of relations in the sphere of military-technical cooperation is characterized by the development of interaction between Russia and the UAE with the emphasis on its cooperative component," Shugayev said.

According to him, the sides are discussing both the implementation of existing contracts and promising areas of cooperation