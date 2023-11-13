Ilham Aliyev: we advocate for peace treaty with Armenia

13 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan favors regional peace agenda, normalization of relations with Armenia and signing of a peace treaty, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma.

President Aliyev noted that Armenia did not fulfill its obligations arising from the Statement of November 9-10, 2020, as it failed to honor its obligations related to establishment of a link between the Eastern Zangezur and Nakhchivan.

Ilham Aliyev said that although Azerbaijan presented a clear and transparent program of co-existence and the right of return, Armenia denies the right of return for Azerbaijanis to this country and has not expressed any view on this matter.

The head of state added that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly can become an effective platform for building trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan.