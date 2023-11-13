Azerbaijan's ally holds military drills with China

13 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese and Pakistani navies continued their largest-ever naval exercise in the northern Arabian Sea to enhance security cooperation and improve the level of bilateral combat training.

The Sea Guardian-3 joint maritime exercise, involving naval ships, submarine, and submarine rescue ships, kicked off with an opening ceremony on November 11.

Chinese Flotilla comprising naval ships, helicopters, fighter jets, a submarine, and a submarine rescue ship along with the Marines Corps detachment, arrived in Karachi to participate in the exercise.

During the exercise, frontline destroyers/frigates along with air and other assets and marines/special forces from Pakistani and Chinese navies will carry out advanced-level joint drills and naval maneuvers in the North Arabian Sea besides professional and social activities during the harbor phase.

The aim is to share professional experiences on contemporary traditional and non-traditional threats in the Indian Ocean region, as well as enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

The seven-day exercise, the third one of its series, will end on November 17.