EU asks Israel for humanitarian pauses in Gaza

13 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is calling for several humanitarian pauses to face the "dire situation" in Gaza, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

Recalling the joint statement released by the 27 states of the EU, in which the bloc joined calls for "immediate pauses" in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza, Borrell said: "I'm saying that in plural, not the single one but several pauses."