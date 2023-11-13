EU asks Israel for humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The European Union is calling for several humanitarian pauses to face the "dire situation" in Gaza, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.
Recalling the joint statement released by the 27 states of the EU, in which the bloc joined calls for "immediate pauses" in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza, Borrell said: "I'm saying that in plural, not the single one but several pauses."
"The objective is immediate pauses and new humanitarian corridors to be established in order to face the dire situation of the people in Gaza. We ask Israel to show maximum restraint in order to save civilian lives," Borrell said.