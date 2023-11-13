РУС ENG

Azerbaijan increases exports of non-oil products

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan has increased exports of non-oil products by 11%  from January through September of the current year, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

According to him, growth was recorded in all areas of the non-oil sector.

"During this year, exports of the non-oil sector increased by 11% and reached 2.7 billion manat (1.5 billion)," Jabbarov said.

The minister emphasized that foreign trade surplus was recorded. He also added that inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 10.9% from January through September 2023.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
