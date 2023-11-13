Türkiye to host Culture Days of Shusha City

13 Nov. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have prepared a document providing for cooperation between the two states in the field of culture, within the framework of a meeting of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Culture Assembly.

According to TurkicWorld, the agreement was concluded in Ankara. The Head of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adil Karimli, and the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, put their signatures.

"This agreement will help us to preserve cultural heritage and to continue developing cultural ties with fraternal Azerbaijan through various events such as concerts, exhibitions, theatre performances",

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

Karimli, in turn, noted that the activities of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to promote Turkic civilization would be strengthened. He also added that Ankara would host the Shushi Culture Days.