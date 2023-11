13 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hakan Fidan, met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović-Burić.

According to TurkicWorld, the parties touched upon topical issues that are on the CE agenda. In addition to this, they talked about bilateral relations.

It should be added that Türkiye is one of the founding members of the Council of Europe, created in 1949.