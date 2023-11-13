Armenian-Azerbaijani border on fire

13 Nov. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan reported a fire near the settlements of Chichekli and Ivanovka in the Gedabey region on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The Head of the Forestry Development Service, Jabbar Garibov, has already arrived at the scene. It is noted that the fire may develop into a forest fire.

Now, employees of the Forestry Center and the Ministry of Emergency Situations are taking measures to eliminate the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas.