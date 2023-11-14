First Russians evacuated from Gaza arrive in Moscow

14 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Seventy Russian nationals who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip have arrived in Moscow by a Russian emergencies ministry’s plane.

The ministry’s Il-76 plane landed at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport on November 13. During the flight, they were accompanied by medics and psychologists.

Russia’s emergencies ministry plans to take all Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Russia within a week.

Russia’s emergencies ministry jointly with Russian diplomats are actively working to evacuate Russians from the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, 70 Russian nationals, including 28 children, crossed into Egypt via the Rafah checkpoint and 98 - on Monday. Thus, as many as 168 Russians have been evacuated over the past two days.