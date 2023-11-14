EU mission in Armenia to be expanded

14 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union plans to expand the border monitoring mission deployed in Armenia, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said following the session of the Foreign Affairs Council.

"We decided to beef up our mission in Armenia: more observers and more patrols in sensitive areas of the border," Borrell said.

According to the foreign policy chief, the EU will explore a possible support to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and options for visa-liberalisation for Armenia.