14 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

During the phone call Pashinyan informed Lukashenko that he will not be able to participate in the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in Minsk.

The CSTO summit is scheduled for November 23 in the Belarusian capital.

The Armenian government said Pashinyan expressed hope that his CSTO partners would understand this decision.