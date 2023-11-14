Hamas loses control of Gaza

14 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas has lost control of Gaza, its activists fleeing to the south while local residents are plundering its bases, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said.

According to him, there is no force of Hamas capable of stopping the Israel Defense Forces.

"The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing south. Civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government," Galant said.

The minister said that the Israeli forces are advancing "according to plans and carry out the tasks accurately, lethally." The IDF, in his words, has intensified its operations against Hamas’ tunnels under Gaza.