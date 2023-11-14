Sole power generator in Gaza hospital stops working

14 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sole power generator at Al Amal Hospital in the Gaza Strip has stopped working, which put lives of 90 patients under threat, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) wrote on X.

"Today, the sole power generator at Al-Amal Hospital, affiliated with the PRCS in Khan Younis, stopped working. This threatens the lives of 90 patients receiving treatment, including 25 in the medical rehabilitation section who now face the risk of death at any moment. Additionally, around 9,000 displaced individuals have sought refuge in the PRCS premises and the hospital," the statement reads.

The hospital is currently using a small generator to supply power to the maternity ward and for emergency lighting, however, the remaining fuel is expected to run out within the next 24 hours, the PRCS said.

Both the PRCS headquarters and Al Amal Hospital were relying on the generator as an electricity supply source, and the failure is affecting all operations rooms located around the enclave due to the cessation of VHF communication services.