Iran and Turkmenistan to expand energy sector cooperation

14 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Iranian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ali Mojtaba Roozbahani during their talks confirmed readiness to deepen constructive ties in the fuel and energy sector.

During the meeting, the parties stressed the positive dynamics of building up relations in priority areas, expressing interest in building up partnership also in the transport and communication, construction and agricultural sectors.

Furthermore, the sides discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, primarily in the UN.

The ambassador noted that he would make every effort to further develop the partnership between the two countries and bring them to a qualitatively new level.