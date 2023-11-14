Paks-2 NPP: Russia and Hungary agree construction timetable

14 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Hungary agreed a timetable for construction of two new reactors at the Paks-2 nuclear plant in Hungary.

The document was signed by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

The head of Russia’s state nuclear energy company is on the visit to Hungary. He visited the construction site of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant together with the Hungarian FM.

The new units are expected to be connected to the network in the early 2030s, the Hungarian minister said.

Hungary's nuclear regulator has granted a construction licence for two new reactors at the Paks nuclear power in August 2022. The Paks-2 project was launched in 2014 by an inter-governmental agreement between Hungary and Russia.