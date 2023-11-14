Azerbaijan accuses EU of attempting to incite separatism in country

14 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Attempts by the EU foreign policy body to incite separatism in the territory of Azerbaijan, which conducts fair struggle against existing threats against the backdrop of EU member states facing aggressive separatist tendencies, are a source of serious concern, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in response to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"The EU's attempts to supply Armenia with weaponry and thereby support its insidious militarization policy that undermines peace and stability in our region, encourages a policy leading to new confrontations in the region, that lays a responsibility on the EU," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, plans to employ the European Peace Facility, which, among other areas, implies the buildup of military capabilities, serve to exacerbate tensions in the region.