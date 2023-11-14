Georgian Dream could win parliamentary elections if elections held today

A public opinion poll published toay by the Georgian Opinion Research Business International has put the approval rating of the ruling Georgian Dream party at 55%.
The opposition alliance of the United National Movement and Strategy Agmashenebeli parties came second in the polls with 20% of the vote.
Commissioned by the domestic Imedi TV channel, the survey put approval for the other opposition parties in the country as follows:
- Alliance of Girchi - More Freedom and Droa parties - 4%,
- Lelo for Georgia - 4%,
- European Georgia - 3%,
- For Georgia - 3%.
The survey came ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections and before the European Commission recommended the European Council last week to grant Georgia the EU membership candidate status in December.