Georgian Dream could win parliamentary elections if elections held today

14 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A public opinion poll published toay by the Georgian Opinion Research Business International has put the approval rating of the ruling Georgian Dream party at 55%.

The opposition alliance of the United National Movement and Strategy Agmashenebeli parties came second in the polls with 20% of the vote.

Commissioned by the domestic Imedi TV channel, the survey put approval for the other opposition parties in the country as follows:

Alliance of Girchi - More Freedom and Droa parties - 4%,

Lelo for Georgia - 4%,

European Georgia - 3%,

For Georgia - 3%.

The survey came ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections and before the European Commission recommended the European Council last week to grant Georgia the EU membership candidate status in December.