Uzbekistan becomes best country for tourism in 2024

14 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan received the status of the best travel destination according to the international tourism exhibition World Travel Mart, held in London.

Uzbekistan’s competitors in the "Best Travel Destination" category in 2024 were Chile, Mexico, Croatia, India, Morocco and others. The Republic of Uzbekistan won.

The First Deputy head of the Committee on Tourism of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Abdusalamov, received a special certificate from the Vice President of the Lonely Planet publication, Tom Brody.

Earlier, at the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the best tourist villages in the world were named. Uzbekistan's village Sentob was included in the list.