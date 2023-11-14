Tbilisi has no plans to establish air link with Makhachkala

14 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian air carrier Georgian Airways does not plan to open flights between Tbilisi and Makhachkala, the Head of the company's board of directors, Tamaz Gaiashvili said .

In an interview with TASS, he said that at present there will be no flights in the Makhachkala-Tbilisi-Makhachkala direction. Gaiashvili also expressed doubt that this issue would be resolved next year, adding that there had been a pause in the work.

At the same time, information about flights from Makhachkala to Tbilisi appeared on the website of Makhachkala airport. It is indicated that flights will be operated by Georgian Airways from November 23.