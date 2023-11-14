Baku to host II Meteorological Forum of Turkic World

14 Nov. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The event will be attended by the Turkic-speaking countries' Ministers of Environment and Climate change, heads of hydrometeorological services and other experts in this field, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan said.

The meteorological forum is held to coordinate the activities of Turkic countries in the field of climate change. At the event, the parties will exchange experience on the creation of an early warning system for extreme weather conditions.

For the first time, the Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World was held in Ankara at the beginning of 2021.