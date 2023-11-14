Dollar falls to 90 rubles

14 Nov. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the trading data, the ruble is rising against the dollar and the euro on the Moscow Exchange.

The US currency fell the most. For the first time since July 28, the dollar was trading at less than 91 rubles. This happened at 14.03 Moscow time. At that moment the dollar was worth 90.99 rubles. Compared to the close of previous trading, it fell in price by 63.25 kopecks.

At the same time, the euro was trading at 97.61 rubles. The decrease relative to yesterday is 44.25 kopecks.

The yuan is also falling in price, but not so rapidly. It fell by 8.5 kopecks to 12.46 rubles.