Self-Check in now available at Tbilisi Airport

14 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the airport of the Georgian capital, it is now possible to check in for a flight by yourself. Self-Check in Kiosks have been installed.

The machines are designed to simplify the check-in process and increase the comfort of passengers at Tbilisi Airport. TAV Georgia acquired kiosks of the French brand Easier for Self-Check in. Now passengers can independently check in for a flight and choose a seat on the plane without contacting airport staff. It is also possible to print a boarding pass there.

The airport has currently two such stands. Today they can be used by passengers of two air carriers. In the future, there will be more stands and airlines that allow automatic check-in.