Azerbaijan to transport electricity from Central Asia

14 Nov. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities plan to implement projects in the electricity sector together with the countries of Central Asia. In particular, today at the trilateral meeting the issues of export of electrical energy to the Republic of Azerbaijan from the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan has been raised. The Heads of the Ministries of Economy and Energy of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan took part in the discussion. This information was published on the page on the social network "X" by the head of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The trilateral meeting of Ministers of Economy and Energy of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, in which we took part together with the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, my colleague Parviz Shahbazov, was important from the point of view of diversifying economic and trade relations",

Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister said that topics related to trilateral cooperation between the republics in the electricity sector had been discussed. It is noted that these talks included discussion on renewable sources of electrical energy.