Georgia confirms transit of French military equipment to Armenia

14 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The company managing the Georgian port of Poti, APM Terminals Poti, confirmed that French armored vehicles Bastion had been transferred to Armenia through the port.

Earlier, photographs of French cars that had been sent to Armenia were distributed on social networks. It was noted that the footage was taken in the port of Poti.

The company stated that the cargo arrived from an EU member state to the territory of a state against which sanctions had not been not imposed.

"In the absence of clear instructions from the Government of Georgia and restrictions imposed by international regulators, APM Terminals Poti is deprived of any ability to refuse to accept cargo for countries, which are not under sanctions",

the company's press service said.