Evacuation of Russians from Gaza: 40 more people cross border

15 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The third group of Russian citizens evacuating from the Gaza Strip has crossed the Egyptian border via the Rafah checkpoint, the Russian emergencies ministry’s chief spokesman Roman Okhotenko said on Wednesday.

"A group of 40 people, comprising Russian citizens and their family members, crossed [the Egypt-Gaza border] via the Rafah crossing," he said.

The evacuation from the Gaza Strip of Russian citizens who found themselves in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is organized by the Russian Emergencies Ministry in coordination with diplomats.

The first group of 70 Russian citizens crossed the Rafah checkpoint into the territory of Egypt on November 12.

The first Il-76 plane with 70 evacuees on board landed in Moscow on Monday.

More than 1,000 people have registered for evacuation from the Gaza Strip.