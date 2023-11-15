Turkish lawyers ask Istanbul prosecutors to sue Netanyahu in ICC

15 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former lawmaker of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party and two Turkish lawyers have sent a petition to the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office asking it to file a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Criminal Court.

The petition said that Netanyahu "has committed crimes such as war, genocide and a crime against humanity in full view of the world." It also said that "Netanyahu does not hesitate to use weapons prohibited by international law in what could constitute crimes."

The petition stated that "Netanyahu and his associates should be brought before the International Criminal Court under international criminal norms."