Russian and Egyptian presidents discuss situation in Gaza

15 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The situation in the Gaza Strip and Egypt’s efforts to deescalate the conflict, deliver humanitarian assistance and evacuate foreign citizens from the enclave were the focus of a phone call between the presidents of Russia and Egypt, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.

"The two leaders’ conversation focused on the developments in the Gaza Strip, de-escalation efforts, as well as steps taken by Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid, evacuate foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians from the enclave," the spokesman said.

Apart from that, Al-Sisi and Putin agreed to invigorate international efforts to establish an immediate ceasefire, deliver emergency humanitarian assistance, and to take necessary steps to protect the civilian population and stop the bloodshed in order to settle the conflict by political means on the basis of a two-state solution.