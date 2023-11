15 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza. In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

He added that Guterres continues to talk with "a variety of interlocutors and his colleagues in the field.”