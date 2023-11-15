Lukashenko advises Pashinyan not to make hasty decisions

15 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko calmly reacted to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s refusal to come to the CSTO summit in Minsk and suggested not making hasty decisions, the press service of the President of Belarus reported.

"Bearing in mind his experience and actions taken by some other prominent politicians in similar situations, the president suggested that the prime minister of Armenia should not hurry, should not make hasty decisions," the press secretary of the Belarusian leader Natalya Eismont said.

Lukashenko advised the Armenian PM to “seriously consider the next steps that could be aimed at disintegration.”