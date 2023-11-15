Ilham Aliyev to Mahmoud Abbas: we hope conflict in Gaza to end soon

15 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the national day.

He said that Azerbaijan hopes for the soonest de-escalation of tension in Gaza.

"We hope for the soonest de-escalation of tension in Gaza. Azerbaijan has always demonstrated solidarity with respect to the Palestine issue and advocated for the two-state solution of a problem based on the UN’s respective resolutions and decisions," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan will continue to provide support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. According to Aliyev, construction of a school by Azerbaijan in Palestine is also on the agenda.

The head of state expressed hope that friendly relations and cooperation based on good traditions between Azerbaijan and Palestine will continue to successfully develop.