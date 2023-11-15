Israel announces another pause in hostilities in northern Gaza

15 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces has announced another four-hour pause in hostilities in the north of the Gaza Strip, army spokesman Avihai Edri said.

"Today, we will suspend hostilities in the As Salam and Al Nour areas between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. local time (8:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. GMT)," Edri wrote on X.

He added that a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza would operate until 2:00 p.m. GMT. The route runs along the Salah al-Din Road to the south of the enclave.

The Israeli army spokesman also said that the Hamas movement had lost control of northern Gaza and provided a phone number, urging the enclave’s residents to report should Hamas members try to prevent their evacuation.

Since November 12, the Israeli army started to implement humanitarian pauses in various parts of Gaza.